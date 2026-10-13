Demin recorded four points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason victory over Washington.

Demin struggled to find his shooting rhythm, missing all five of his attempts from beyond the arc while finishing with zero rebounds. The young guard nevertheless drew another start and committed just one turnover while handling playmaking responsibilities. His shooting consistency remains an area to monitor as Brooklyn evaluates its backcourt rotation ahead of the regular season.