Demin (leg) closed Wednesday's 145-111 win over the Pelicans with 22 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.

Demin returned from a six-game absence due to a right leg bone bruise and turned in a productive performance on the offensive end. The second-year guard got to the charity stripe often and caught fire from deep, finishing with a season-high-tying 22 points. After scoring single-digit points in three of his first four regular-season appearances before missing the next six games, Demin will look to carry this momentum forward.