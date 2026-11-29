Demin produced 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Hornets.

Demin was finally able to find the range from behind the arc, as his four triples Saturday were more than he made in his last four outings combined (3-21 3Pt). He's now scored 10 or more points in four of his last six games while dishing out four dimes in three of those contests. However, Demin is still coming off the bench despite Nolan Traore (hamstring) being sidelined for 8-10 weeks. Since joining the second unit Nov. 20, Demin is averaging 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 32.7/24.1/88.2 shooting splits in 22.0 minutes across five games.