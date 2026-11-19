Demin ended with 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 137-107 loss to Chicago.

Demin didn't shoot the ball well, though he ended Wednesday's loss to the Bulls by tying his season best in points and his career high in steals. The 20-year-old is now averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 24.4 minutes per contest in eight regular-season appearances during the 2026-27 campaign. While Demin's production could be volatile the rest of the year, the bigger concern is his health, considering he has missed six games already.