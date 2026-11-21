Demin is not listed in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Danny Wolf will replace Demin in the first five for Brooklyn. Across eight outings (all starts) in 2026-27, he's averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes a night. The 2025 first-round pick tallied 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to Chicago. Demin should still see ample playing time in a reserve role, as he's starting to come along after missing six games with a leg injury.