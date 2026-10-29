Demin has been diagnosed with a right leg bone bruise and will be reevaluated in one week, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports Thursday. The injury occurred during Tuesday's game against Boston.

Demin appears likely to miss multiple games while recovering from the injury, though Brooklyn has yet to establish a definitive timetable for his return. His absence could open additional backcourt minutes for the Nets' remaining guards. A clearer picture of his availability should emerge following next week's reevaluation.