Demin closed with 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to Philadelphia.

Demin was scoreless through the first half of action in this one, but he caught fire after halftime, and finished with new career-highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The rookie has had some solid showings this season, but he's struggled to string it all together consistently. Demin is not much more than a low-end assist specialist in fantasy leagues.