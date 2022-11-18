Durant totaled 35 points (13-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Durant reached 35 points in an efficient manner by continuing to make his way to the charity stripe while knocking down over 50 percent of his looks from the field. The star forward has enjoyed a solid month of November to this point, averaging 29.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in nine games.