Irving (suspension) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving was expected to be cleared to return Sunday following an eight-game suspension. However, his designation as questionable makes his return less of a guarantee. If he does receive the green light Sunday, we can expect Edmond Sumner to hand starting point guard duties back to Irving. Cam Thomas' role is likely to be reduced as well.