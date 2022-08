Morris signed a one-year contract with the Nets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With the Nets keeping all of their most important pieces heading into 2022-23, the club continues to fill the remainder of the roster around them. Morris figures to maintain an important bench role for Brooklyn after averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 17.5 minutes in an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign, appearing in only 17 games.