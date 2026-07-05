Nets' Mikel Brown: Expected to play Monday

Brown (undisclosed) is expected to play in Monday's California Classic Summer League game against Warriors Blue, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It's unknown why Brown won't see action in Brooklyn's first two California Classic Summer League contests, though it appears he is set to play Monday versus Golden State. The 2026 No. 6 overall pick appeared in 21 games for Louisville during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.2 steals across 29.2 minutes. Brown is in line for a prominent role with the Nets right out of the gate regardless of his spot on the depth chart.