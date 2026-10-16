Brown will remain on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Charlotte, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Coach Jordi Fernandez indicated that he wouldn't be comfortable starting a player until cleared to exceed 24 minutes, a threshold Brown has yet to reach. The rookie guard made his preseason debut Wednesday against Miami after missing Brooklyn's first three exhibition games with an ankle injury, recording 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes. Brown is expected to begin the season in a reserve role while gradually increasing his workload.