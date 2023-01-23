Claxton had 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-15 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 victory over the Warriors.

Claxton was efficient from the field, active on the glass and excellent defensively, as this was his 12th straight game with at least three blocks, and it was also his fourth double-double across his last five outings. The big man has been one of the best two-way big men in the Eastern Conference this month and is averaging 14.8 points with 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game in 10 January contests.