Claxton racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Claxton recorded his 26th double-double of the season, and it's worth noting he's achieved that feat in five of his last seven appearances as well, cementing his status as a bonafide two-way threat in a struggling Brooklyn team. Claxton is averaging 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this month.