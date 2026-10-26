Traore racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 136-109 loss to the Pacers.

Indiana pulled away on the scoreboard in the second half, which helped allow Traore to show what he's capable of with an expanded role. It's worth noting rookie first-rounder Mikel Brown rested for the second end of this back-to-back set, so it remains to be seen if Traore showed well enough Sunday to earn more playing time when the Brooklyn backcourt is at full strength.