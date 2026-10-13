Traore recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 131-122 preseason victory over Washington.

Traore delivered an efficient scoring performance, connecting on six of his eight field-goal attempts while finishing as Brooklyn's second-leading scorer. The young guard also knocked down both of his free-throw attempts plus one, though he committed three turnovers against just two assists. With several guards competing for playing time, Traore will need to continue making the most of his opportunities to earn a consistent role.