Traore (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Traore will miss his first game of the season after being downgraded from questionable to out. The second-year wing was flourishing in a starting role, averaging 15.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 24.9 minutes over his past seven games. With Mikel Brown (illness) and Traore unavailable, Egor Demin (leg), Keon Ellis, Chaney Johnson, Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf are candidates for increased roles.