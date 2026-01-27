Traore (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Traore has been battling through an illness that prevented him from playing against the Clippers on Sunday, but the rookie first-rounder appears to be on track to play Tuesday. His last outing Friday in a double-overtime loss to the Celtics was the most productive of Traore's young career, when he recorded 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes.