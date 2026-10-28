Traore posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), a rebound, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Traore posted a 17-point outing against the Pacers on Sunday and again reached the 15-point mark while leaving his mark on the defensive end with two steals. His 24-minute workload was encouraging, although Brooklyn continues to distribute backcourt opportunities among several young players. Traore's fantasy appeal could improve with consistent starts, but his uncertain playing time remains a concern. He's undoubtedly trending in the right direction after his last two appearances, though, and he could be in line for more playing time after Egor Demin suffered a leg injury Tuesday.