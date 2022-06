O'Neale was traded from the Jazz to the Nets on Thursday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brooklyn's acquisition of O'Neale comes mere minutes after it was announced Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. It's hard to speculate what O'Neale's role might be on a Nets roster that seems headed for major changes. Over the past three seasons with the Jazz, he averaged 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.6 minutes.