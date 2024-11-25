Watford (hip) will play Sunday's game against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Watford was a late addition to the injury report due to adductor soreness, but he will officially be available Sunday. Watford holds averages of 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.0 minutes per game across three appearances this season.
