Martin will have his two-way deal converted to a standard contract ahead of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Martin used up his eligibility as a two-way player, but that won't be a concern going forward with a new contract on the way. "Nobody deserves it more than him," coach Jordi Fernandez said. "He worked the whole summer. He's about what we're trying to build here. He helps us build the culture." Martin has averaged 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals in 21.0 minutes per contest this season.
