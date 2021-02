Pelle recorded 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and one assist over 24 minutes in Sunday's 127-111 win over the Stars.

Pelle was waived by the Nets on Monday, but he joined the Charge ahead of Sunday's contest. He came off the bench during his debut with the team and led Canton in rebounds during the victory. After failing to carve out much of a role with Brooklyn this season, he should see considerably more run in the G League.