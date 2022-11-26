Gordon ended with 29 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.

With two consecutive stellar performances, Gordon is certainly trending in the right direction. He followed up an impressive 31-point showing against the Thunder with a 29-point effort Friday, further pushing his seasonal average up to 16.6 points per game. He's also provided solid secondary stats this season, with an average 6,9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 16 games.Most notably, Gordon draining an eye-popping 60.5 percent of his shots.