Gordon (calf) said he got his mind and body right during the offseason, and he's "ready to go" for the 2026-27 season, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon labored through a left calf issue during Denver's postseason run last year, missing three of the Nuggets' final four games in their first-round loss to the Timberwolves. However, he's had plenty of time to recover, and it appears he'll enter training camp at 100 percent. Gordon averaged 27.9 minutes per game last season, but his playing time could dip this upcoming season with the arrival of DeMar DeRozan.