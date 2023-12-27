Gordon (face/hand) required 21 stitches to address his lacerations and doesn't have a timetable to return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gordon suffered serious dog bites to his face and right hand on Christmas Day and is away from the team while he recovers. While it's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action, it at least seems likely that he'll be sidelined for the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set Thursday against the Grizzlies and Friday against the Thunder. Peyton Watson, Michael Porter and Julian Strawther could see increased run in Gordon's absence.