Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Raptors, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Gordon will get the night off after posting 14 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Saturday's loss to Minnesota. Peyton Watson will get the starting nod with Gordon sidelined, and the 30-year-old forward's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Clippers.