Gordon (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Raptors, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Gordon will get the night off after posting 14 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Saturday's loss to Minnesota. Peyton Watson will get the starting nod with Gordon sidelined, and the 30-year-old forward's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Clippers.