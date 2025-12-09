Gordon (hamstring) is not expected to return before Christmas, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Nuggets announced back on Nov. 23 that Gordon suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, and they said he would be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. For that reason, a return before Christmas was highly unlikely anyways. For now, fantasy managers should plan to be without Gordon until the early part of January. In the meantime, Peyton Watson will likely remain heavily involved for Denver.