Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) will play in Wednesday's game against Houston.
Johnson has been upgraded from probable to available for the opening leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set after dealing with back spasms. He's been limited to 22 and 23 minutes, respectively, over his last two appearances due to the back injury and a previous ankle issue.
