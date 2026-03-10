Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Dealing with back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms.
Johnson went to the locker room during the third quarter, and it's not yet clear if he'll return to Monday's tilt. Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther would see more time in the frontcourt if Johnson is shut down for the evening.
