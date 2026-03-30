Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Doesn't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) did not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Johnson left the game in the third quarter and was not able to return. He finished the contest with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in 19 minutes. His status for Wednesday's game against the Jazz is now in question.
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