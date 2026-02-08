Johnson (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Johnson was deemed as expected to play, according to head coach David Adelman, but now it's been confirmed that the sharpshooting forward will return from a 23-game absence. Johnson, who hasn't played since Dec. 23, is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per game across 28 regular-season appearances thus far.