Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable against Chicago
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Johnson (biceps) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Johnson missed Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right biceps strain, which now has his status for Monday's contest in question. If he is unable to play, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway could see expanded roles.