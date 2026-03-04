Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers.
Johnson sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set in Monday's win over the Jazz, and now he's in danger of missing a second straight game with Thursday's match being the first of a back-to-back. If he's out again, that would create more opportunity for Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther.
