Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Warriors due to back spasms.
Johnson left the game for the locker room in the third quarter and is uncertain to return. Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown could see extra minutes while Johnson is sidelined.
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