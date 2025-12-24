default-cbs-image
Johnson is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a right knee sprain, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter after sustaining a knee injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be brought back to Tuesday's game. Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway are poised for larger roles down the stretch if Johnson is not cleared to return.

