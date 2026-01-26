Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Johnson hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a bone bruise in his right knee but is expected to be re-evaluated soon. The 29-year-old forward should be considered week-to-week until the Nuggets offer an update on his progress.
