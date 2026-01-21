Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes won't start against the Lakers on Tuesday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup following a one-game absence, Holmes will retreat to the second unit. During his last appearance off the bench in a win over Dallas on Wednesday, the 23-year-old center posted three points and two rebounds in only five minutes.
