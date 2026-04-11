Holmes finished Friday's 127-107 victory over the Thunder with two points (2-2 FT) and one steal across two minutes.

Nikola Jokic (wrist) didn't suit up in this contest. However, Holmes still didn't see much action from off the bench. While Jokic could be in the lineup for the season finale versus the Spurs in order to meet the 65-game threshold for awards eligibility purposes, it's unknown how much work the multi-time MVP will see. Still, even if Holmes manages to get on the floor more than usual Sunday, he likely won't be in the rotation during the playoffs.