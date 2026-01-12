Holmes (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Nuggets' 108-104 win over the Bucks.

In the absence of Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf), Holmes had started in each of Denver's previous five contests, but he averaged just 17.6 minutes per game while shooting 34.8 percent from the field during that stretch. Head coach David Adelman opted to shake things up Sunday, deploying Aaron Gordon as a small-ball starting center while Zeke Nnaji served as the primary backup and Holmes was removed from the rotation entirely. The Nuggets may not necessarily stick with Gordon as their starting center in every matchup while both Jokic and Valanciunas are sidelined, but the instability of Holmes' role will make it difficult to rely on him in the majority of fantasy leagues.