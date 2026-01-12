default-cbs-image
Holmes is not in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Holmes has started in each of the Nuggets' last five games due to the absences of Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf). However, Holmes will come off the bench Sunday while Aaron Gordon enters the starting five.

