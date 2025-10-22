Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Third-year option exercised
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nuggets exercised the third-year option on Holmes' contract Wednesday, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
The transactions will keep Holmes under team control for the 2026-27 season. The big man could be hard-pressed to push Jonas Valanciunas for the backup center role this year.
More News
-
Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Monster night in Summer League•
-
Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Double-doubles in SL loss•
-
Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Looks strong in Summer League•
-
Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: To play Summer League•
-
Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Practicing, but remains out•
-
Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Set for Achilles surgery•