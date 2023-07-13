Tyson tallied 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 96-91 loss to Utah in Summer League.

Though Tyson stands at just 6-foot-8 he filled the role of a big man Wednesday, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds and getting to the line six times. The Clemson product also produced 19 points, trailing only Julian Strawther (21 points). Tyson has turned some heads during Summer League and could sneak his way into some early playing time come the regular season.