Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray chipped in 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Hawks.
After scoring 52 points in Wednesday's win over Indiana, Murray recorded his fifth double-double of the season, leading the Nuggets in assists. The star point guard continued his hot streak from downtown as well, shooting at least 50 percent from three-point range for a sixth straight outing. Murray has scored at least 23 points in five of those six games.
