Murray exploded for 52 points (19-25 FG, 10-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 win over the Pacers.

Murray could not be stopped Wednesday evening, as he rained in a new career-high in triples while notching the third 50-point performance of his career. He moved past Carmelo Anthony for the most 50-point games in Nuggets' history, and he joined Aaron Gordon as the only other Denver players to notch 50 points and 10 triples in a single game.