Murray provided 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.

Murray was just getting back up to speed when he ran into the COVID-19 protocol, but he should be back to a full load after logging 34 minutes in Friday's win. The Nuggets look markedly better with their elite guard back in the lineup this year and are currently second in the West behind the Suns.