default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Murray has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a 25th straight game. With Nikola Jokic (knee), Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Christian Braun (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (knee) all sidelined, Murray is the lone Opening Night starter still healthy and will take all the usage he can handle against Cleveland.

More News