Murray finished Thursday's 142-138 overtime win over Minnesota with 35 points (12-32 FG, 9-18 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 42 minutes.

Murray produced from three-point range and added several assists for his second straight double-double. The 35 points tied his second-highest figure in 11 games played in December. He's expected to retain a starting role as he continues to deliver consistent offensive numbers, ranking second on the squad with averages of 25.4 points and 7.0 assists per game.