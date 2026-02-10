This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Still dealing with hip issue
Murray is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left hip inflammation.
Murray picked up a hip injury during Saturday's game against the Bulls, but it hasn't forced him to miss any additional action thus far. He should have a good chance to suit up Wednesday after being tagged as probable.