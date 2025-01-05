Murray closed Saturday's 122-111 overtime win over the Spurs with 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals across 38 minutes.

Murray went 12-for-34 from the floor combined in this back-to-back set against the Spurs, scoring 13 points in each contest. That's clearly a step in the wrong direction, as Murray had reached the 20-point mark in eight of his previous nine outings before this back-to-back set. Even after two subpar shooting performances, Murray has looked on the rise in recent weeks compared to the poor start he endured in the opening weeks of the campaign.